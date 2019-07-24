Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 74.45 N/A -0.64 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s current beta is -0.23 and it happens to be 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.83 beta which is 183.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.8. The Current Ratio of rival Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential is 87.97% at a $2.5 average target price. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.83 average target price and a 392.81% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 26.6%. Competitively, 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 24.74% stronger performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Sophiris Bio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.