Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Since Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.23 10.07M -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,865,105,540.90% -31.7% -27.4% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 90,071,556.35% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a consensus price target of $2, and a 60.00% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 62.34% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.