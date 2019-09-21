Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 77.57 N/A -0.52 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.62 N/A -5.48 0.00

Demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 54.44% upside potential and an average price target of $2. Meanwhile, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 430.97%. The data provided earlier shows that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 7% respectively. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.