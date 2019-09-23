Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

We are contrasting Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 77.27 N/A -0.52 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.67 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.34 shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 2 2.50

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential is 55.04% at a $2 average target price. Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s average target price is $165.5, while its potential upside is 28.54%. The data provided earlier shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. appears more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 95.4% respectively. Insiders owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has stronger performance than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.