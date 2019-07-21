Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 75.01 N/A -0.64 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

10.8 and 10.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Its rival INmune Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 86.55% and an $2.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.3% and 7.2%. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was less bullish than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.