Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 64.93 N/A -0.52 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Genfit SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential is 115.52% at a $2.5 average target price. Competitively Genfit SA has an average target price of $56.5, with potential upside of 233.33%. The results provided earlier shows that Genfit SA appears more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. Insiders held roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance while Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Genfit SA beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.