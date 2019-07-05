Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 74.45 N/A -0.64 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 54 2.81 N/A 0.73 62.31

In table 1 we can see Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.23 beta. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$2.5 is Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 87.97%. On the other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s potential upside is 48.57% and its average price target is $69.5. The data provided earlier shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. appears more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.3% and 85% respectively. About 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 24.74% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -23.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.