Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 72.77 N/A -0.64 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 46.42 N/A -0.41 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.23 beta indicates that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 123.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. CytRx Corporation on the other hand, has 1.99 beta which makes it 99.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CytRx Corporation are 8.8 and 8.8 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CytRx Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 92.31% for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. with consensus price target of $2.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares. About 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has stronger performance than CytRx Corporation

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CytRx Corporation.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.