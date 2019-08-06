Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 64.37 N/A -0.52 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 117.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 24.7%. Insiders held 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.