Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 72.77 N/A -0.64 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.51 N/A -1.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential is 92.31% at a $2.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.3% and 10.5% respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 26.6%. Comparatively, 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.