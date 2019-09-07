Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Risk and Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.34 beta. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and has 10 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, with potential upside of 110.08%. Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $70, while its potential upside is 400.00%. The results provided earlier shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.