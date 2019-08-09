Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 68.29 N/A -0.52 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.34 shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 38.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 and has 22.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

The consensus price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, with potential upside of 104.92%. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $169.33 consensus price target and a 46.63% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. looks more robust than Ascendis Pharma A/S as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 26.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has weaker performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.