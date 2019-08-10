Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 70.53 N/A -0.52 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk & Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.34. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

$2.5 is Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 98.41%. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus price target and a 453.19% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 14.2%. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 26.6%. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 5.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was less bullish than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.