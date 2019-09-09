Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 70.08 N/A -0.52 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.03 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Risk and Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s -0.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 113.68%. Competitively the consensus price target of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.33, which is potential 20.52% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. looks more robust than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Competitively, 3.5% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.