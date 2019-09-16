Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 75.03 N/A -0.52 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.54 N/A -15.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.34 shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Altimmune Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 and has 13.4 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Altimmune Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential is 99.58% at a $2.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Altimmune Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.