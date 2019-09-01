Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Volatility & Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s -0.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 110.08% upside potential and a consensus price target of $2.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 3.1%. Insiders held 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.