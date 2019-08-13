Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 63.66 N/A -0.52 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.36 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.34 shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 2.7 beta is the reason why it is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 119.82%. Competitively the consensus price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 184.74% upside. The data provided earlier shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was less bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.