Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Is At $1.30 Formed Wedge; Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.13, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 15 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 25 decreased and sold their stock positions in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. The investment professionals in our database now have: 7.29 million shares, down from 7.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 15 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

Blackstone Group Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT for 3.10 million shares. West Family Investments Inc. owns 36,573 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.06% invested in the company for 580,000 shares. The California-based Ares Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Bb&T Securities Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 62,185 shares.

The stock increased 1.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 39,814 shares traded. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) has risen 1.70% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EARN News: 07/03/2018 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend for the First Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: WR Bruce Ellington Re-Signs With Texans; 03/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mtg 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 03/05/2018 – ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED TO $13.90 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, FROM $14.45 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – GUANGDONG ELLINGTON ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 603328.SS SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO CUT UP TO 6.0 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN MAY 29 AND NOV 24; 24/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EARN); 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. The company has market cap of $136.52 million. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities , including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.