Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Is At $1.27 Formed Wedge; Whitestone REIT (WSR)’s Sentiment Is 1.35

Whitestone REIT (WSR) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 54 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 40 reduced and sold their stock positions in Whitestone REIT. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 23.27 million shares, up from 21.96 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Whitestone REIT in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 30 Increased: 39 New Position: 15.

Analysts await Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Vascular Biogenics Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT for 76,709 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Llc owns 150,202 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments L.P. has 0.02% invested in the company for 107,511 shares. The New York-based Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.02% in the stock. Zacks Investment Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,237 shares.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $549.16 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 24.87 P/E ratio. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas.

Analysts await Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 20.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.29 per share. WSR’s profit will be $9.30 million for 14.76 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Whitestone REIT for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.