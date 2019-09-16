Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparing side by side

Both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.67 N/A -0.52 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility and Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.34 beta. From a competition point of view, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta which is 156.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a consensus target price of $2.5, and a 95.31% upside potential. On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 294.09% and its consensus target price is $8. Based on the results shown earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 30.8% respectively. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.