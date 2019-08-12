Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 70.53 N/A -0.52 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.26 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.34 beta means Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s volatility is 134.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, XOMA Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and XOMA Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 98.41% upside potential and an average price target of $2.5. On the other hand, XOMA Corporation’s potential upside is 55.41% and its average price target is $26. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. seems more appealing than XOMA Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was less bullish than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors XOMA Corporation.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.