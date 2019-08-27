Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 65.21 N/A -0.52 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility & Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -0.48 beta which makes it 148.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 114.59%. Competitively the consensus price target of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is $22, which is potential 3,185.05% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 26.6%. Comparatively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.