Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparison side by side

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 10.73M -4.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,853,642,546.91% -31.7% -27.4% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 63,191,990.58% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.73% and an $2 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 15.86% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Competitively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was more bullish than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 7 of the 11 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.