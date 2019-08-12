Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 70.53 N/A -0.52 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has an average target price of $2.5, and a 98.41% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, which is potential 121.65% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp appears more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 14.8% respectively. About 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was more bullish than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.