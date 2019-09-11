Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.08 N/A -0.52 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 64.69 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility and Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.03 which is 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 96.85% for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. with average target price of $2.5. Competitively the average target price of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $115, which is potential 12.68% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. seems more appealing than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 88.2% respectively. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has weaker performance than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.