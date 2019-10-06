Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Comparing side by side

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.35 115.55M -0.89 0.00

Demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,846,832,135.86% -31.7% -27.4% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 1,096,299,810.25% -24.7% -15.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.34 shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.92 beta is the reason why it is 192.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential is 56.25% at a $2 consensus target price. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus target price and a 28.96% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has stronger performance than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.