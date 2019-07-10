Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Comparing side by side

Both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 80.61 N/A -0.64 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 139.84 N/A -3.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.23 shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 73.60% and an $2.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $41.75, which is potential 244.47% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Revance Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.3% and 87.9% respectively. About 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.