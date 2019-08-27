Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparison side by side

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 64.37 N/A -0.52 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Replimune Group Inc. is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.3. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Replimune Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 117.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 90.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was more bullish than Replimune Group Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.