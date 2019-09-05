Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 70.68 N/A -0.52 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.61 N/A -3.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.34 beta indicates that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Pulmatrix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 111.86% upside potential and a consensus target price of $2.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.