Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Comparison side by side

Both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 16.32M -1.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,865,105,540.90% -31.7% -27.4% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 127,102,803.74% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 60.00% for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. with consensus price target of $2. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential downside is -23.18%. The information presented earlier suggests that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. looks more robust than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has weaker performance than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.