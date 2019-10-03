Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Comparison side by side

Both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 0.00 59.03M -5.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,853,186,957.23% -31.7% -27.4% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 203,271,349.86% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.34 beta means Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s volatility is 134.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.17 beta is the reason why it is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 59.36% for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. with average target price of $2. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $35, while its potential upside is 31.88%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. seems more appealing than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was less bullish than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.