Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Comparing side by side

Both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 75.01 N/A -0.64 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 217.36 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.8. The Current Ratio of rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.7. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 86.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.3% and 56.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.