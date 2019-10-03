Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparison side by side

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 5 0.00 2.49M -11.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,853,642,546.91% -31.7% -27.4% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 46,321,272.44% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.34 beta. PDS Biotechnology Corporation on the other hand, has 2.42 beta which makes it 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential is 58.73% at a $2 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 28.3%. Insiders held 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.