Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparing side by side

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 73.33 N/A -0.64 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Risk and Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s current beta is -0.23 and it happens to be 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 3.31 beta which is 231.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$2.5 is Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 90.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 26.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has weaker performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.