Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 64.37 N/A -0.52 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 18.14 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Its rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, with potential upside of 117.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.