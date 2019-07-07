Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Contrasting side by side

Both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 73.33 N/A -0.64 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Oragenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Oragenics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Volatility and Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s -0.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 123.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, Oragenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.8 while its Quick Ratio is 18.8. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Oragenics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 90.84% and an $2.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Oragenics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.3% and 24.3%. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 26.6%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Oragenics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend while Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Oragenics Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.