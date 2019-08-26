Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Contrasting side by side

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 64.37 N/A -0.52 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk and Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s -0.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Its rival Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 117.39% and an $2.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 196.30% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.