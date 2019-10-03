Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00

Demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,853,186,957.23% -31.7% -27.4% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 58,659,793.81% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

$2 is Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 57.48%. On the other hand, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s potential upside is 142.28% and its average target price is $40. Based on the data delivered earlier, MeiraGTx Holdings plc is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.