Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 66.05 N/A -0.52 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 404.91 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Homology Medicines Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 111.86% for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. with average price target of $2.5. On the other hand, Homology Medicines Inc.’s potential upside is 114.54% and its average price target is $36. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Homology Medicines Inc. is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. About 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance while Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.