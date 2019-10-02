Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Contrasting side by side

Since Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 -0.80 133.96M -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,853,642,546.91% -31.7% -27.4% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 831,017,369.73% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s current beta is -0.34 and it happens to be 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.73% and an $2 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 86.6%. Insiders owned roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.