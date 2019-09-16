Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 75.03 N/A -0.52 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Risk and Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a beta of -0.34 and its 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.2 Current Ratio and a 12.2 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential is 99.58% at a $2.5 consensus target price. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 199.50% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has weaker performance than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.