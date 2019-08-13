Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 69.97 N/A -0.52 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.83 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility & Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.34 beta. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$2.5 is Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 100.00%. Competitively the average target price of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, which is potential 68.18% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 26.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has stronger performance than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.