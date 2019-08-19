Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 66.05 N/A -0.52 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.34 beta means Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s volatility is 134.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 111.86% upside potential and a consensus target price of $2.5. Competitively Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 145.90%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 26.6%. Competitively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has stronger performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.