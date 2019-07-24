Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 74.45 N/A -0.64 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67 4.72 N/A 1.30 53.14

Demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a beta of -0.23 and its 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.33 beta which makes it 133.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.8. The Current Ratio of rival ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 87.97% upside potential and a consensus target price of $2.5. Competitively the consensus target price of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75, which is potential -7.87% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. looks more robust than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.3% and 82.7% respectively. 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.