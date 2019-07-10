Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Comparison side by side

Both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.13 N/A -0.64 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 20.72 N/A 0.25 13.17

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.23 shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, with potential upside of 83.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Insiders owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was more bullish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.