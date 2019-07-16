Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) Comparison side by side

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 77.25 N/A -0.64 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 9.62 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility and Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.23 beta. Aduro BioTech Inc.’s 108.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.8. The Current Ratio of rival Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Aduro BioTech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$2.5 is Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 81.16%. Aduro BioTech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 369.80% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aduro BioTech Inc. is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Aduro BioTech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.3% and 44.1% respectively. Insiders owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was more bullish than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aduro BioTech Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.