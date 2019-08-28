Varonis Systems (VRNS) Position Has Lifted by Congress Asset Management Company; 1492 Capital Management Has Raised Its Sm Energy Co (SM) Position by $749,819

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.59% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 2.06M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) by 110.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 56,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 107,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, up from 50,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Varonis Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $66.76. About 141,800 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Copeland David W, worth $127,121.

