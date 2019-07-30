Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Reaches $74.36 52-Week High; Sns Financial Group Lowered Its Cme Group (CME) Holding

The stock of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) hit a new 52-week high and has $79.57 target or 7.00% above today’s $74.36 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.25 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $79.57 price target is reached, the company will be worth $157.50 million more. The stock increased 7.18% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 1.00 million shares traded or 213.29% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 9.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,527 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 0.79%. The Sns Financial Group Llc holds 24,387 shares with $4.01M value, down from 26,914 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $71.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $199.55. About 210,317 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 14/05/2018 – CME said it has no plans right now for ethereum futures, although the structure of the indexes is very similar to the ones behind the company’s bitcoin futures; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Terms of GBP3.9 Bln Offer for NEX; 28/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY BARGAIN BUYING AND SHORT-COVERING AFTER HITTING CONTRACT LOWS -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME in advanced talks to buy NEX for 4 bln pounds -Bbg; 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 15/03/2018 - Michael Spencer's Nex Group confirms CME preliminary bid approach; 18/05/2018 - CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 - CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON DUE DILIGENCE; 09/04/2018 - LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 09/05/2018 - CME CEO Duffy's Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020

Sns Financial Group Llc increased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 207,082 shares to 232,382 valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 27,136 shares and now owns 182,919 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was raised too.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.75 earnings per share, up 0.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $626.46 million for 28.51 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.02% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, February 15 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 3 by Wells Fargo. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy” on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Trust owns 127 shares. 3,300 are held by Tributary Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Tiedemann Advsrs Llc accumulated 9,956 shares. 15,311 were reported by Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Company. Hsbc Plc holds 0.19% or 633,152 shares. Moreover, First Bancshares Of Omaha has 0.43% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 600 shares. Davenport Ltd Com reported 270,659 shares stake. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,877 shares. Hudock Cap Lc holds 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 347 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.07% or 7,213 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 4,566 shares. Interest Sarl has 1.56% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 75,825 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.09% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 3,000 are owned by Trust Of Oklahoma.

Among 6 analysts covering Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Varonis Systems had 9 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, February 12. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by JMP Securities. Benchmark downgraded Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, March 15.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity. Shares for $1.64 million were sold by Faitelson Yakov.

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It currently has negative earnings. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold Varonis Systems, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 16,300 shares. 26,632 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Davidson Kempner Cap Management Lp owns 80,000 shares. Northeast Consultants has 0.02% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0% or 3,549 shares. Trexquant Invest L P stated it has 0.07% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Congress Asset Management Ma owns 107,172 shares. Jackson Square Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 20,464 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Menta Limited Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Mirae Asset Global Investments, Korea-based fund reported 37,490 shares. Moreover, Cadian Capital Management L P has 1.17% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 502,100 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.15% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).