Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) EPS Estimated At $-0.62; Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 36 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 31 decreased and sold holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 32.80 million shares, up from 32.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 22 Increased: 27 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report $-0.62 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 148.00% from last quarter’s $-0.25 EPS. After having $-0.79 EPS previously, Varonis Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -21.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.83. About 138,824 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust for 5.37 million shares. Canal Insurance Co owns 200,000 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 0.33% invested in the company for 98,159 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. has invested 0.31% in the stock. Peak Asset Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 98,585 shares.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $680.59 million. It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.32. About 293,105 shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold Varonis Systems, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Lp has invested 0.03% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 736 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 320,608 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp holds 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 28,354 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 94 shares. Eagle Advsrs holds 6,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Fin Gp has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 20,367 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 5,100 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 16,959 shares. Woodstock reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). North Run Cap Lp reported 8.19% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 55,086 were reported by S Squared Technologies Ltd Liability Corp. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 73,700 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 84 shares or 0% of the stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It currently has negative earnings. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text.

