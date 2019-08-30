Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) and iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Comparing side by side

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) and iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Technical & System Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems Inc. 64 7.43 N/A -1.23 0.00 iCAD Inc. 6 4.24 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Varonis Systems Inc. and iCAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Varonis Systems Inc. and iCAD Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems Inc. 0.00% -32.2% -13.5% iCAD Inc. 0.00% -118.1% -31.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.93 shows that Varonis Systems Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, iCAD Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

Varonis Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, iCAD Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Varonis Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iCAD Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Varonis Systems Inc. and iCAD Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 iCAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Varonis Systems Inc.’s upside potential is 17.10% at a $80 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Varonis Systems Inc. and iCAD Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.9% and 24%. Insiders held 3.3% of Varonis Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, 16.12% are iCAD Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varonis Systems Inc. 1.99% 15.46% 2.35% 25.06% 0.01% 35.94% iCAD Inc. -6.73% 0.16% 19.96% 13.95% 113.04% 72.16%

For the past year Varonis Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than iCAD Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Varonis Systems Inc. beats iCAD Inc.

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text. This data contains an enterprise's financial information, product plans, strategic initiatives, intellectual property, and confidential employee, customer, or patient records. The company serves IT and business personnel who deploy its software for various uses, including data security, governance and compliance, user behavior analytics, archiving, search, and file synchronization and sharing. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customerÂ’s network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the companyÂ’s digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.